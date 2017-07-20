FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
Thai June exports up 11.7 pct y/y, beat forecast
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 20, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 15 days ago

Thai June exports up 11.7 pct y/y, beat forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared
exports rose for a fourth straight month in June, beating
expectations, due to stronger demand from major markets,
suggesting the trade-dependent economy was gaining momentum.
    Exports rose 11.7 percent in June from a year earlier after
May's 12.7 percent rise, commerce ministry data showed on
Thursday. A Reuters poll expected an annual rise of 7.85 percent
in May.            
    Exports of computers and parts rose 18.9 percent in June
from a year earlier, while shipments of cars, car parts and
accessories declined 2.5 percent.
    In January-June, exports rose 7.8 percent from a year
earlier, Pimchanok Vonkhorporn, an official at the Commerce
Ministry, said at a briefing.
    Exports, worth about two-thirds of Thailand's economic
output, are just recovering after years of weakness.
    The ministry has forecast exports will rise 5 percent this
year after a 0.5 percent gain last year, the first annual growth
in four years.
    Imports in June increased 13.7 percent from a year earlier,
compared with the forecast of a 11.2 percent increase.
    Thailand had a trade surplus of $1.92 billion in June, 
compared with a poll forecast of $1.32 billion surplus.
    Many of the materials Thailand imports are assembled into
completed goods and shipped out again.
 
 (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms;
figures may not add up exactly due to rounding):
       
                          June      May      Apr      Mar
 Exports (pct y/y)        11.7     12.7      8.0      9.0
                                                  
 ($bln)                  20.28    19.94    16.86    20.89
                                                         
 Imports (pct y/y)        13.7     18.3     13.3     19.2
 ($bln)                  18.37    19.00    16.81    19.27
                                                         
 Trade balance ($bln)     1.92     0.94     0.06     1.62
 ($1 = 33.63 baht)

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

