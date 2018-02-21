FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Syria
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Health
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Consumer Products & Retail News
February 21, 2018 / 4:26 AM / 2 days ago

Thai January exports jump 17.6 pct y/y, beat forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BANGKOK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-cleared
annual exports rose at their fastest pace in more than five
years in January, widely beating forecasts, thanks to strong
global demand.
    Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, jumped 17.6
percent in January from a year earlier after rising 8.6 percent
in December, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday.
    That beat the median forecast of an 11.05 percent rise by
economists in a Reuters poll.
    The export gains were led by cars, computers and rubber
products.
    Imports in January surged 24.3 percent from a year earlier
after jumping 16.6 percent in December, compared with the
forecast of a 15 percent rise.
    That resulted in a trade deficit of $119 million in January,
compared with a forecast of a $330 million surplus. In December,
Thailand had a trade deficit of $278 million, its first since
July 2017.
    Demand from key markets remained strong while the baht's
strength had little impact on shipments, Pimchanok Vonkhorporn,
a commerce ministry official, said at a briefing.      
    The ministry targets an export growth of 8 percent this year
after a 9.9 percent rise in 2017 despite the baht gaining 9
percent against the dollar. In 2016, exports rose just 0.5
percent after three years of contraction.
                
 (Percentage change from a year earlier, in dollar terms;
figures may not add up exactly due to rounding):
       
                               Jan      Dec      Nov      Oct
 Exports (pct y/y)            17.6      8.6     13.4     13.1
 ($US bln)                   20.10    19.74    21.43    20.08
                                                             
 Imports (pct y/y)            24.3     16.6     13.7     13.5
 ($US bln)                   20.22    20.02    19.67    19.87
                                                             
 Trade balance ($US bln)     -0.12    -0.28     1.76     0.21
 ($1 = 31.50 baht)

 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.