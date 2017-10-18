Thai telecoms operator DTAC's posts third-quarter profit fall

BANGKOK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thai telecoms operator Total Access Communication (DTAC) on Wednesday reported a 9 percent drop in third-quarter earnings, citing rising network costs and a highly competitive market.

DTAC, which is controlled by Norway’s Telenor Group , is approaching the end of its airwaves spectrum concession, with an auction due early next year. Depreciation and amortisation on its concessions jumped by 13 percent year on year, sending profit down to 601 million baht ($18.14 million).

Average revenue per user, however, was up 5.9 percent and the company said data services are helping to drive growth.

DTAC said it would focus on cashflow generation to maintain flexibility before the end of the spectrum concession.

“We are well prepared financially going into the final year of the concession,” CEO Lars Norling said in a statement. ($1 = 33.1300 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by David Goodman)