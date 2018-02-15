Canadian pension fund OMERS raises stake in Thames Water

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canadian pension plan OMERS said on Thursday it had raised its stake in the holding company of Britain’s Thames Water by four percent in a deal that would take its interest in the water company to around 32 percent.

The infrastructure investment manager of OMERS (Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System), said it had bought the additional interest in Kemble Water Holdings Ltd, the ultimate holding company of Thames Water.

The deal is expected to close later this year, it added.