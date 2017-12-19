SEC suspends trading in tiny firm after eye-popping rise

Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators have temporarily suspended trading in the shares of Crypto Company , a small California firm whose stock sky-rocketed more than 2,700 percent this month.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a press release on Monday raised concerns about the accuracy and adequacy of information about the company available to investors.

"Questions have also arisen concerning potentially manipulative transactions in the company's stock in November 2017," the SEC added. bit.ly/2Bf3ABR

The trading suspension will remain in place until Jan. 3. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)