LPC-Thom Europe scraps €140m dividend to complete loan refi

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - French jewellery retailer Thom Europe has been forced to scrap plans to pay its private equity owners a €140m dividend after a wider loan refinancing ran into opposition from investors, banking sources said on Wednesday.

The company originally launched a €760m leveraged loan at the end of June after a failed sale. The deal was designed to refinance existing bonds and pay a €140m dividend to owners Bridgepoint and Apax.

A glut of European leveraged loans have been launched recently to beat the summer slowdown. Selective investors are proving wary of lending to the retail sector, which continues to face competition from internet retailers.

French retail in particular touches a nerve. Many loan investors lost money on struggling French clothing retailer Vivarte, which has been through several debt restructurings since 2013.

"It (Thom Europe) is retail and French. It is not a straightforward story and people are still burned from Vivarte," a first investor said.

A first set of concessions saw Thom Europe's financing reduced to €700m in total, as a term loan was cut to €610m, from €670m. The dividend was also reduced to less than €100m and pricing on the term loan was increased, Thomson Reuters LPC reported on July 24.

These concessions were not enough, however, to overcome concerns about the affordable jewellery retailer and persuade investors to join the deal, sources said.

“People said this is jewellery, watches, retail, France. You can take your bonds out and redo the capital structure but you can’t take €100m cash out,” a second loan investor said.

The dividend payment has now been withdrawn completely and the term loan has been further reduced to €565m. This second set of concessions helped the deal to close and allocate on Wednesday, one source said.

"It was a clumsy deal and the concessions are embarrassing and a humiliating retreat," a head of leveraged finance said.

NO SALE?

Bridgepoint and Apax decided not to sell the business earlier this year after failing to strike an agreement with a buyer and chose to extract value through a dividend payment instead.

BNP Paribas, ING, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and UniCredit led the financing, which also includes a €90m revolving credit facility.

The financing still includes a portability clause, which unusually, allows the debt to transfer to a new owner if the business is sold.

The €565m TLB, which will refinance the company’s €536.8m of existing 2019 senior secured notes, is priced at 450bp over Euribor with a 0% Libor floor at 99.

At launch, the loan was guided to pay 375bp-400bp over Euribor, with a 0% floor and a 99.5 OID.

The smaller term loan has reduced leverage on the deal to 4.2 times, down from 5 times at launch.

Created from the 2010 merger of French chains Histoire d'Or and Marc Orian, Thom Europe purchased Italy's Stroili and Germany's Oro Vivo last year. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)