Thomas Cook sees strong Turkey and Egypt demand after 2017 earnings rise

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Travel firm Thomas Cook reported an 8 percent rise in full year earnings, helped by a turnaround of its German airline Condor and improved customer demand, adding that bookings for Turkey and Egypt in summer 2018 were already very strong.

The tour operator said on Wednesday underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was 330 million pounds ($437.6 million) in 2016-17, a little higher than an analyst consensus of 327 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7541 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by James Davey)