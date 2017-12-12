FX trading volumes rise in November - TR

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Currency trading on Thomson Reuters platforms recovered slightly in November but remained well below a 2017 peak seen in September, the company said on Tuesday.

November was a particularly volatile period for global financial markets as the dollar was hit by waning expectations of U.S. tax reforms while sterling plunged after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in a decade.

Average volumes for spot trading edged higher to $94 billion in November, well above an average monthly volume of $90 billion recorded for the year. It hit a 2017 peak of $103 billion in September.

Other transaction types - including forwards, swaps, options and non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) - averaged $303 billion per day in September, up from $299 billion the previous month.

The Thomson Reuters numbers also followed stronger trading volumes from rival foreign exchange platform provider NEX Group last week, which saw average daily currency trading volume rise 2 percent to $82 billion in November.

Information provider Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Peter Graff)