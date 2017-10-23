Germany approves sale of three Thyssenkrupp submarines to Israel

BERLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The German government has approved the sale of three Thyssenkrupp submarines to Israel and will provide financial support for the purchase, government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference on Monday.

The estimated $2 billion deal has attracted attention because of a corruption scandal centred on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal lawyer, who also represented Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems’ agent in Israel.

Seibert said an inter-governmental memorandum of understanding approving the deal would be signed later on Monday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; writing by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)