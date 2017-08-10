FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thyssenkrupp posts strong Q3, cuts free cash flow outlook
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 10, 2017 / 5:04 AM / 2 months ago

Thyssenkrupp posts strong Q3, cuts free cash flow outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Thursday posted better-than-expected third quarter orders and profits but toned down its outlook for free cash flow before M&A, citing the sale of its Brazilian steel mill CSA, which closes earlier than expected.

Thyssenkrupp, which earlier this year struck a deal to sell CSA Cia Siderúrgica do Atlántico SA to Ternium SA, posted a 14 percent rise in third-quarter order intake to 10.7 billion euros ($12.6 billion) and ajusted EBIT of 620 million.

It said the transaction’s earlier-than-expected close meant that CSA would not provide cash inflow at the end of the year, leading Thyssenkrupp to expect free cash flow before M&A to be negative in the mid- to higher triple-digit million-euro range.

It was previously forecast to be a negative mid-triple-digit million-euro amount. ($1 = 0.8510 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.