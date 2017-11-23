Thyssenkrupp profit beats forecast on steel, materials

ESSEN, Germany, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German engineering and steel group Thyssenkrupp on Thursday reported a 30-percent rise in full-year operating profit, helped by a strong performance at its steel and materials distribution units.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 1.91 billion euros ($2.26 billion) in the group’s 2016/17 financial year that ended Sept. 30, beating the 1.73 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8462 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Douglas Busvine)