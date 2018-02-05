Steel workers approve Thyssenkrupp-Tata Steel labour deal-source

DUESSELDORF, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Steel workers at Thyssenkrupp have voted in favour of a labour agreement that will safeguard jobs and plants in a planned joint venture with Tata Steel, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

About 20,500 members of German union IG Metall had been asked to vote on the agreement, which was struck just before Christmas and foresees no forced layoffs or major site closures until Sept. 30, 2026. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Ludwig Burger)