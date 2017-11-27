FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's Tiger Brands posts 1.6 rise in FY profit
Sections
Featured
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
france
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
russia
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 27, 2017 / 5:32 AM / 2 days ago

South Africa's Tiger Brands posts 1.6 rise in FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest consumer foods maker, Tiger Brands, on Monday reported a 1.6 percent rise in full-year profit as it refocuses on its home market after a costly foray into the rest of Africa.

Tiger Brands reported headline earnings per share (EPS) of 2,161 cents for the year to end-September, compared with 2,127.1 cents a year ago.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Tiger Brands, which makes bread, breakfast cereals and energy drinks, started a strategic review under new chief executive Lawrence MacDougall after heavy losses in Nigeria.

The company sold the bulk of its Nigerian business to Dangote Flour Mills in 2015 and has also pulled back from East Africa as part of the review. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.