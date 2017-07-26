FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 26, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 9 days ago

Brazil's TIM sticks to 2017 capital spending target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA is standing by its capital spending target for this year, as stronger revenue in the second half of the year should provide cash to increase investments, executives said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Stefano de Angelis told analysts on a conference call to discuss quarterly results that TIM is still working to expand its operating profit margin and expects to post growing gross revenue in the third quarter. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

