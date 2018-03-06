Brazil's TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth

SAO PAULO, March 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA forecast stronger revenue growth and tight cost controls in a three-year investment plan released on Tuesday.

In the plan, the Brazilian unit of Telecom Italia SpA projected 12 billion reais ($3.7 billion) in capital spending through 2020 with a focus on ultra-fast home broadband services. The company said operating expenses should grow slower than inflation over the next three years, helping to lift earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to more than 40 percent of net revenue by 2020.