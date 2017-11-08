Brazil's TIM says no current interest in rivals Oi, Cemig Telecom

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tim Participações SA, Brazil’s second largest telecoms company, has no interest in a tie-up with debt-laden rival Oi SA and is not studying a merger with Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA, the company’s president said on Wednesday.

Speaking to analysts and journalists, Stefano de Angelis said that TIM does not like companies imposing conditions on the government before committing to investments, as state-run China Telecom Corp is currently doing in its bid to potentially acquire Oi. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)