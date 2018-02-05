FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 10:30 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Brazil's TIM Participacoes beats quarterly profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - TIM Participações SA , Brazil’s third-largest wireless carrier, on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of 604 million reais ($185 million), up 66 percent from a year earlier, as customers continued to shift to pricier plans in a recovering economy.

Profit at TIM, a subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA, beat a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of 462 million reais. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose 13 percent to 1.769 billion reais, above a consensus estimate of 1.69 billion reais.

$1 = 3.26 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery

