FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
Time Inc posts loss in 2nd quarter, announces cost-cutting plan
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 8, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 5 days ago

Time Inc posts loss in 2nd quarter, announces cost-cutting plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Time Inc, the publisher of People, Fortune and Time magazines, posted a loss in the second quarter compared with a year-earlier profit, hurt by a decline in advertising revenue as well as an impairment charge.

The company reported a loss of $44 million, or 44 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $18 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9.7 percent to $694 million.

The magazine publisher also announced a cost-cutting plan that targets adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization of at least $500 million to $600 million in the next three to four years. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.