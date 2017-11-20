AT&T ready for trial on Justice Dept lawsuit -lead counsel

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc is prepared to go to trial as soon as possible, ideally within 60 days, after the U.S. Department of Justice sued the company to block its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc, the lead trial counsel representing the company said on Monday.

“We are going to ask the court for the earliest possible date,” Daniel Petrocelli, a partner at O’Melveny & Myers, told reporters at a news conference in New York. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Bill Rigby)