AT&T CEO sticks to guns on Time Warner deal
November 29, 2017 / 5:46 PM / in a day

AT&T CEO sticks to guns on Time Warner deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc remains determined to pursue its case against the government to push through its purchase of Time Warner Inc, Chief Executive Randall Stephenson said on Wednesday.

“We see absolutely nothing in this case that is anti-competitive,” Stephenson said.

AT&T and Time Warner on Tuesday argued that their proposed $85.4 billion merger was “pro-competitive” and “pro-consumer”, as they sought to refute U.S. Justice Department allegations that the deal breaks antitrust law. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

