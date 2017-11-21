FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T lawyer calls DoJ move to block Time Warner deal "foolish" - CNBC
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 21, 2017 / 2:41 PM / a day ago

AT&T lawyer calls DoJ move to block Time Warner deal "foolish" - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States Justice Department’s argument to block AT&T Inc’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc was “foolish” as the deal posed no threat to consumers, the wireless carrier’s lawyer Dan Petrocelli told CNBC on Tuesday.

The Justice Department on Monday sued AT&T arguing that the telecom carrier would use Time Warner’s content to force rival pay-TV companies to pay “hundreds of millions of dollars more per year for Time Warner’s networks.”

"We want to go to court as soon as possible," Petrocelli told CNBC, adding the burden of proof is on the government. cnb.cx/2AjiOVw (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

