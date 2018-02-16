U.S. seeks to block AT&T from citing Trump statements in arguments

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday moved to prevent AT&T Inc from arguing that politics played a role in the federal government’s decision to stop its merger with Time Warner Inc, a deal that President Donald Trump had publicly criticized.

“There was no selective enforcement,” Justice Department lawyer Craig Conrath said at a court hearing on pretrial preparations for the wireless and pay TV provider’s case. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)