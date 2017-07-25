UPDATE 1-Tobii Q2 operating loss widens as investments in Tech division weigh

(Adds detail, background)

July 25 (Reuters) - Swedish eye-tracking firm Tobii reported a bigger second-quarter operating loss year-on-year on Tuesday as heavy investments in its Tech unit continued to pressure earnings.

* Says Q2 operating loss 70 mln SEK ($8.5 mln) vs loss of 29 mln a year ago

* Says investments in Tobi Tech had negative impact of 87 mln SEK on Q2 earnings

* Tobii is investing heavily in Tobii Tech, which is at heart of Co's push into gaming market, but still in an early phase of commercial development

* Says Q2 group sales rose to 266 mln SEK from 241 mln a year ago

* Tobii Dynavox operating profit was 19 mln SEK (25), while Tobii Pro's operating loss was 2 mln SEK (-3)

* CEO Henrik Eskilsson says: "We believe that we are well positioned to become a leading supplier of eye-tracking technology for VR, and a number of discussions with potential customers and partners have intensified"

* Says deal in which Tobii’s main competitor SensoMotoric Instruments (SMI) was acquired by Vineyard Capital Corporation, with links to Apple, creates possibilities for Tobii to advance its positions and further strengthen the market shares of all three business units

* Says additionally, this acquisition will probably further boost interest in eye-tracking among large device manufacturers

* Tobii's system uses invisible infra-red light to illuminate the eyes. Camera sensors capture the reflection off the retina and cornea to gauge where the eye is, and where it is looking

* Tobii shares are down 43 pct YTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2073 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)