FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tokyo Steel says to raise product prices for second month
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2017 / 2:50 AM / in a month

Tokyo Steel says to raise product prices for second month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd , Japan’s top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, said on Tuesday it would raise its product prices for a second month in October due to higher overseas prices and a tight domestic market.

The company will boost prices on all its products in October by 3,000 yen ($26.9) per tonne, or by 3.3 to 5.1 percent. It increased its product prices in September by up to 5.4 percent.

“Overseas steel markets have been on an upward trend thanks to China’s strong local demand and a continued decline in exports from China,” Tokyo Steel’s managing director, Kiyoshi Imamura, told reporters.

“Japan’s local market has been tightening on the back of solid demand,” he said.

Prices for steel bars, including rebar, will increase by 3,000 yen, or 5.1 percent, to 62,000 yen ($555.8) a tonne, while prices for U-shaped steel-sheet piles will rise by 3,000 yen, or 3.3 percent, to 93,000 yen a tonne.

Tokyo Steel’s pricing strategy is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea’s Posco and Hyundai Steel Co, as well as China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd(Baosteel). ($1 = 111.5600 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.