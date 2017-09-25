REFILE-North Sea Tolmount gas field platform and export pipeline terms agreed

(Refiles to fix typo in headline and slug)

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - UK North Sea gas pipeline infrastructure company CATS Management Limited (CML), owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners, agreed terms on Monday with Premier Oil and Dana Petroleum to build infrastructure for the Tolmount gas field.

First gas from Tolmount is due before the end of 2020, a CML spokeswoman said, with field operator Premier Oil due to give the go-ahead for development in the first half of 2018.

As part of the deal, CML will build and jointly own the Tolmount platform and gas export pipeline with Dana Petroleum.

The companies will also carry out modifications at the Dimlington gas receiving terminal in northeast England to receive and process the supply.