Tomtom reports 17 percent drop in Q4 revenue

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation system company Tomtom reported on Tuesday a 17 percent drop in fourth-quarter revenue as a slump in its consumer products division offset a sharp rise in Automotive and Enterprise business.

Revenue for the quarter fell 17 percent to 219.6 million euros ($271.7 million), in line with analyst estimates.

The company said it now expects 2018 revenue of around 800 million euros, a 11.4 percent fall on the year. ($1 = 0.8081 euros) (Reporting by Camille Raynaud, editing by Louise Heavens)