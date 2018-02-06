FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 6, 2018 / 7:40 AM / 2 days ago

Tomtom reports 17 percent drop in Q4 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Dutch navigation system company Tomtom reported on Tuesday a 17 percent drop in fourth-quarter revenue as a slump in its consumer products division offset a sharp rise in Automotive and Enterprise business.

Revenue for the quarter fell 17 percent to 219.6 million euros ($271.7 million), in line with analyst estimates.

The company said it now expects 2018 revenue of around 800 million euros, a 11.4 percent fall on the year. ($1 = 0.8081 euros) (Reporting by Camille Raynaud, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.