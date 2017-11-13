South Africa's Tongaat Hulett HY profit rises 5 percent

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tongaat Hulett reported a 5 percent rise in half-year profit on Monday boosted by recovered production after a two-year drought and income from land sales.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Sept. 30 were 573.8 cents per share compared with 546.7 for the same period the previous years.

HEPS, which strips out one-off items, is the main profit measure in South Africa. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Joe Brock)