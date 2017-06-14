FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Raízen set to win auction for two sugar mills in Brazil - creditor
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
June 14, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 2 months ago

Raízen set to win auction for two sugar mills in Brazil - creditor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction of two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers which is a strategic creditor of Tonon told Reuters on Wednesday.

Fabiana Valencise Olmedo said the 823-million reais ($250 million) bid presented by Raízen, a joint venture between Cosan SA Industria e Comercio and Royal Dutch Shell , was almost double the bid presented by the only other competitor in the auction. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.