FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
UAE's Topaz Marine gives initial price guidance for $375 mln bond -lead
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 19 days ago

UAE's Topaz Marine gives initial price guidance for $375 mln bond -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Dubai-based offshore support vessel company Topaz Marine has given initial price guidance in the 9.25-9.5 percent area for a $375 million five-year bond non-callable for two years, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

The senior unsecured, Regulation S, 144A bond is expected to price later on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs International, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the global coordinators of the deal, with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Pareto Securities as co-managers. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.