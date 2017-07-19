UAE's Topaz Marine gives initial price guidance for $375 mln bond -lead

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Dubai-based offshore support vessel company Topaz Marine has given initial price guidance in the 9.25-9.5 percent area for a $375 million five-year bond non-callable for two years, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

The senior unsecured, Regulation S, 144A bond is expected to price later on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs International, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the global coordinators of the deal, with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Pareto Securities as co-managers. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)