FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
UPDATE 1-Torstar Corp posts surprise loss as print business drags
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Torstar Corp posts surprise loss as print business drags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Toronto Star newspaper publisher Torstar Corp posted a surprise loss in the second quarter as demand for its print business continued to dwindle.

Torstar, like many other publishers, has struggled to offset the steady defection of advertisers from newspapers to social media and search websites such as Google.

Print advertising revenue fell 15 percent in the three months ended June 30 and the company said it expects subscriber revenue from the print business to continue to decline for the remainder of the year.

Overall revenue fell 9 percent to C$161.8 million ($128.99 million) from C$177.91 million.

Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to nearly C$7 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$23.9 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included a one-time loss of C$15.9 million from associated businesses.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 3 Canadian cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 3 Canadian cents.

$1 = 1.2544 Canadian dollars Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.