FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Publisher Torstar revenue drops 10 pct on lower ad sales
Sections
Featured
Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
Politics
Fallon resigns in growing harassment scandal
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 1, 2017 / 10:42 AM / in a day

Publisher Torstar revenue drops 10 pct on lower ad sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Toronto Star newspaper publisher Torstar Corp on Wednesday posted a 10 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its print business attracted fewer advertisers.

The company posted a net loss of C$6.6 million ($5.13 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30 from a profit of C$1.4 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$145.91 million from C$162.1 million, largely. ($1 = 1.2873 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.