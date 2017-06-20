FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Toshiba to decide on sale of its chips business to government-led consortium - NHK
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 20, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 2 months ago

Toshiba to decide on sale of its chips business to government-led consortium - NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 20 (Reuters) - Embattled Toshiba Corp will pick a Japanese government-led group of Japanese, U.S. and South Korean firms and funds to buy the conglomerate's semiconductor business, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.

The group includes the state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan, the government's Development Bank of Japan, and U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, sources have told Reuters.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc and the core banking unit of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc are to provide financing under the consortium's proposal, they said.

NHK said Toshiba, which needs to sell the prized chips unit to cover billions of dollars of losses from its now-bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit, is in the final stages of deciding on the group as preferred bidder.

Toshiba could not immediately be reached outside business hours. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Robert Birsel and Nick Macfie)

