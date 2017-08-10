FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba's auditor gives "adverse opinion" on governance -filing
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 10, 2017 / 3:57 AM / in 2 months

Toshiba's auditor gives "adverse opinion" on governance -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s auditor gave an “adverse opinion” on the company’s internal controls in an annual report filed on Thursday, showing the Japanese industrial conglomerate has a way to go before regaining the market’s trust following a 2015 accounting scandal.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC (PwC) earlier gave a separate, “qualified opinion” on Toshiba’s financial results, effectively signing off on its books, likely helping the company avoid an immediate delisting.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christopher Cushing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.