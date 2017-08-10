Toshiba's auditor gives "adverse opinion" on governance -filing

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s auditor gave an “adverse opinion” on the company’s internal controls in an annual report filed on Thursday, showing the Japanese industrial conglomerate has a way to go before regaining the market’s trust following a 2015 accounting scandal.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC (PwC) earlier gave a separate, “qualified opinion” on Toshiba’s financial results, effectively signing off on its books, likely helping the company avoid an immediate delisting.