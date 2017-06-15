FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 12:54 AM / 2 months ago

Western Digital seeks injunction to block Toshiba chip business transfer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.

Several of Western Digital's SanDisk subsiidiaries are seeking injuctive relief in the Superior Court of California in the United States to prevent Toshiba from transferring three chip joint ventures, the company said in a press release. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

