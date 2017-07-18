FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
Toshiba shares jump; no immediate injunction for Western Digital in chip sale
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market Movers
July 18, 2017 / 12:24 AM / 20 days ago

Toshiba shares jump; no immediate injunction for Western Digital in chip sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp shares rose more than 8 percent on Tuesday after a U.S. judge postponed its decision in Western Digital Corp's bid to temporarily block the Japanese company from selling its flash memory business in an $18 billion deal.

Western Digital, which is also bidding for the prized unit, sued Toshiba in San Francisco County Superior Court in mid-June, saying it believed a joint venture with Toshiba means Toshiba needs its consent to sell the business.

At the hearing on Friday, Judge Harold Kahn proposed requiring Toshiba to give Western Digital two weeks notice before closing the sale.

The Tokyo market was closed on Monday for a national holiday. As of 0012 GMT, Toshiba shares were up 7.9 percent at 250 yen. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.