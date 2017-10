SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc said its board had approved its participation in a consortium led by Bain Capital that plans to purchase Toshiba Corp’s memory chip unit for 2 trillion yen ($17.7 billion).

SK Hynix said in a statement it will invest 395 billion yen. ($1 = 112.8100 yen) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)