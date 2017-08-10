FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba secures auditor sign-off, likely avoiding immediate delisting
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 2:48 AM / 2 months ago

Toshiba secures auditor sign-off, likely avoiding immediate delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp secured its auditor’s sign-off on its financial results, likely avoiding an immediate delisting, although its future hung in the balance with no progress in talks to sell its chips business.

Toshiba said on Thursday that PriceWaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC (PwC) had given a “qualified opinion” on its results for the year through March. That means it broadly vouched for Toshiba’s book-keeping despite finding minor problems.

Sources, however, have said that PwC will give an “adverse opinion” on Toshiba’s internal controls in an annual report due to be filed later on Thursday. Toshiba has struggled to win back the trust of shareholders since a 2015 accounting scandal, in which it admitted to inflating profits over several years. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.