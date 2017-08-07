FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba shares surge on report that auditor to sign off on results
August 7, 2017 / 1:22 AM / 2 months ago

Toshiba shares surge on report that auditor to sign off on results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s auditor will sign off on its financial results for the year ended March, the Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun newspaper reported on Monday, sending shares in the embattled conglomerate up over 9 percent.

Toshiba’s auditor, Pricewaterhouse Coopers Aarata, will issue a so-called “unqualified opinion” or a “qualified opinion” by a bourse-imposed deadline on Thursday, the daily said, without citing sources.

Such a move would help Toshiba close its books and lessen the risk of a delisting.

Representatives for Pricewaterhouse Coopers Aarata and Toshiba declined to comment. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

