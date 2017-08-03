FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 4:01 AM / 4 days ago

Toshiba to invest in chip line without JV partner Western Digital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it would go ahead with the capital investment to build a memory chip production line without joint venture partner Western Digital Corp. The Japanese company said it has increased the initial amount of capital investment in the Fab 6 production line to 195 billion yen ($1.76 billion), up by 15 billion yen from its original estimate, because it is now going it alone.

In a statement, Toshiba said it had been in talks with Western Digital's SanDisk about investment jointly in the chip production line but they have not been able to reach an agreement. ($1 = 110.6700 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

