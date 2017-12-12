FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba, Western Digital end chip dispute, resume joint investment
December 12, 2017 / 10:21 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

Toshiba, Western Digital end chip dispute, resume joint investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp and its chip business partner Western Digital Corp agreed to settle a long-running dispute over the embattled Japanese conglomerate’s plans to sell its chip unit, the companies said in a statement, removing a key obstacle to the deal.

Toshiba agreed in late September to sell Toshiba Memory, the world’s second biggest producer of NAND chips, to the Bain-led consortium for $18 billion to cover billions of dollars in liabilities arising from its now bankrupt U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by G Crosse)

