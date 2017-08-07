FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. hedge fund King Street Capital holds 5.81 pct in Toshiba -filing
August 7, 2017 / 8:17 AM / 5 days ago

U.S. hedge fund King Street Capital holds 5.81 pct in Toshiba -filing

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund King Street Capital Management owned a stake of 5.81 percent in Toshiba Corp as of July 31, according to a Japanese securities filing by the fund.

King Street Capital bought the stake for investment purposes, the filing said.

Shares in Toshiba jumped 6 percent on Monday following media reports that the firm may gain a partial endorsement from its auditor for its annual financial results after disagreements over accounting for the much of the year. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

