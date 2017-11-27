Hong Kong regulator orders trading halt for Town Health, China Wah Yan

HONG KONG, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator on Monday ordered a trading halt in all shares of Town Health International Medical Group Ltd and China Wah Yan Healthcare Ltd, without giving further details.

Shares of medical and dental services provider Town Health have fallen 44.8 percent so far this year, while shares in China Wah Yan have dropped 55.8 percent.

The companies said the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued the trading halt under Rule 8 of Hong Kong’s listing rules which says trade can be stopped “on grounds that the market is misinformed, disorderly or unfair”.

The SFC declined to comment. Representatives for the companies were not immediately available for comment.