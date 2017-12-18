FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota to make over 10 battery EV models globally in early 2020s
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
December 18, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 2 days ago

Toyota to make over 10 battery EV models globally in early 2020s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will make more than 10 battery electric car models globally in the early 2020s, with sales starting in China, the company said on Monday.

Toyota will subsequently sell the models in Japan, India, the United States and Europe, it said in a statement.

Every Toyota model and luxury-brand Lexus model will either have an electric version or will be a dedicated electric car by 2025, the Japanese automaker said.

Global automakers are competing to develop more electric cars to comply with tightening regulations worldwide to reduce vehicle emissions. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.