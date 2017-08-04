Mazda to issue new shares for Toyota to take stake - Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp will issue new shares to Toyota Motor Corp as part of an agreement that will see Toyota take a roughly 5 percent stake in its smaller rival, the Nikkei business daily reported in its online edition.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda and Mazda President Masamichi Kogai will hold a joint news conference as early as Friday to announce the deal, the paper said, without citing its sources.

The Nikkei earlier reported the plan for a capital alliance. Toyota and Mazda have said they would discuss cooperation at a board meeting Friday. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)