Toyota plans to halve Japan car models by 2025 - source
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 12, 2017 / 12:33 AM / 7 days ago

Toyota plans to halve Japan car models by 2025 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is planning to halve the number of cars it sells in Japan to about 30 by 2025 as it consolidates its portfolio in the shrinking market to focus on more popular models, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Toyota currently offers about 62 car models in Japan, including the Prius gasoline hybrid and the Aqua compact hatchback, along with less popular ones including the Premio sedan.

The Japanese automaker’s plans to reduce its model offering comes as global carmakers compete to develop more lower emissions vehicles, including electric cars. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

