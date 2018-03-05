FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 8:51 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Lighthizer raises prospect of bilateral trade deals instead of NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - The United States could negotiate bilateral trade deals to replace the three way North American Free Trade Agreement if needed, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Monday, adding that time was running “very short.”

Lighthizer said all parties needed to move more quickly to conclude the NAFTA renegotiation. He was speaking at the close of a seventh round of talks in Mexico City and said just six chapters of the agreement had been concluded so far. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Ljunggren; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Phil Berlowitz )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
