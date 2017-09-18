FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US trade envoy says NAFTA talks moving quickly
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 18, 2017 / 3:17 PM / in a month

US trade envoy says NAFTA talks moving quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. trade envoy Robert Lighthizer said on Monday negotiations with Canada and Mexico on modernizing NAFTA were moving quickly but it was too soon to know whether the sides will reach a conclusion before elections in Mexico and the United States.

“We’re moving at warp speed but we don’t know whether we’re going to get to a conclusion,” Lighthizer told an audience at the Center for Strategic and International Studies ahead of the next round of talks in Ottawa on Sept 23-27.

The sides have said they would like to conclude talks on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement by early next year because of the Mexican vote and midterm Congressional elections in the U.S. in November 2018. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.