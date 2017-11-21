FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USTR Lighthizer urges Canada, Mexico to engage on U.S NAFTA demands
November 21, 2017 / 11:27 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

USTR Lighthizer urges Canada, Mexico to engage on U.S NAFTA demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer warned on Tuesday that unless Canada and Mexico engage on major U.S. NAFTA demands, the negotiations to modernize the trade deal "will not reach a satisfactory result."

In a statement, Lighthizer said he was "concerned about the lack of headway," in North American Free Trade Deal talks in Mexico City. "Thus far, we have seen no evidence that Canada or Mexico are willing to seriously engage on provisions that will lead to a rebalanced agreement," Lighthizer said, adding that he hoped the two U.S. neighbors "come to the table in a serious way so we can see meaningful progress before the end of the year." (Reporting by David Lawder and David Ljunggren)

