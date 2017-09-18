Mexico financial stability board sees potential NAFTA risks

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s financial stability board, which includes members of the finance ministry and the central bank, said on Monday it can not rule out difficulties in the modernization of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The board noted in a statement that Mexico’s peso had strengthened to its strongest since the second quarter of 2016 but it said it also can not rule out further episodes of global financial volatility that could hit Mexico’s economy. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)