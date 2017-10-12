Mexico looking at tariffs in case NAFTA talks falter: Meade

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexico is working on plans that include tariff measures and finding substitute markets in case North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) talks are unsatisfactory, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday.

Meade was addressing Mexican senators in the nation’s capital as negotiators from Mexico, the United States and Canada were holding a fourth round of talks near Washington D.C. to renegotiate the pact.